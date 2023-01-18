Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukrenergo: Emergency power shutdowns continue in 8 regions, significant power shortage remains

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 18, 2023 1:30 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

As a result of the Russian missile and drone attacks on power plants and high-voltage networks, Ukraine faces a significant power shortage.

The current rate of electricity generation covers only three quarters of the country's consumption, the state-owned electricity transmission system operator Ukrenergo said.

Emergency shutdowns have been applied to eight regions, including Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy, the company added.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine’s energy system has survived 10 mass missile attacks and a number of unmanned aerial vehicle strikes on energy facilities.

Russia also occupies Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant, Luhansk Thermal Power Plant, Vuglehirskaya Thermal Power Plant, and Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant, putting a substantial strain on Ukraine's energy system.

Russia's 10th mass missile strike on Ukraine kills civilians, hits critical infrastructure
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.