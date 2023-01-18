Ukrenergo: Emergency power shutdowns continue in 8 regions, significant power shortage remains

This audio is created with AI assistance

As a result of the Russian missile and drone attacks on power plants and high-voltage networks, Ukraine faces a significant power shortage.

The current rate of electricity generation covers only three quarters of the country's consumption, the state-owned electricity transmission system operator Ukrenergo said.

Emergency shutdowns have been applied to eight regions, including Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy, the company added.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine’s energy system has survived 10 mass missile attacks and a number of unmanned aerial vehicle strikes on energy facilities.

Russia also occupies Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant, Luhansk Thermal Power Plant, Vuglehirskaya Thermal Power Plant, and Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant, putting a substantial strain on Ukraine's energy system.