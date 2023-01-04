Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukrenergo: Emergency blackouts introduced as power consumption rises.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 4, 2023 3:04 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s state grid operator Ukrenergo reported on Jan. 4 that power consumption in the country had increased due to colder weather and the intensification of business operations following the winter holidays.

In order to maintain the balance of the energy system, consumption limits have been put in place in all Ukrainian oblasts, according to Ukrenergo.

If such limits are exceeded, emergency power outages are introduced, the company said.

Ukrenergo also reported that energy facilities in the eastern part of the country had come under attack from Russia, causing significant damage.

“The energy system of Ukraine has been subjected to 11 missile and 14 drone attacks by Russia. The damage to generation facilities and power transmission grids is complex and large-scale. Their restoration still requires significant resources and time,” the company said in a statement.

The company urged Ukrainians to use electricity “wisely” as repairs are carried out.

Russian troops have repeatedly attacked energy infrastructure across Ukraine since early October, killing dozens of people and causing electricity, water, and heating cut-offs.

Moscow has admitted that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary targets.

According to the Geneva Convention, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
