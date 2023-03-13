Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukrenergo: 4 oblasts suffer from power cuts after Russia's March 9 missile attack

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 13, 2023 3:15 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Some residents of Kharkiv and Zhytomyr oblasts still remain without electricity after Russia’s March 9 large-scale missile attack that damaged energy infrastructure, reported state electricity grid operator Ukrenergo on March 13.

“The power system is still recovering after the 15 massive missile attacks and 18 drone attacks. Due to the damage caused by the enemy, some consumers in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv are still without electricity,” wrote Ukrenergo.

Furthermore, in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, emergency power cuts have been introduced as a result of the attacks.

Ukrenergo added that the cities are currently running on autonomous power sources.

On March 9, Russia launched the largest missile attack since January, causing damage to the critical and energy infrastructure of the country.

Since October, Russia has been carrying out missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing significant damage and numerous casualties.

Russia launches largest missile strike against Ukraine in months
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
