Ukrenergo: 4 oblasts suffer from power cuts after Russia's March 9 missile attack

Some residents of Kharkiv and Zhytomyr oblasts still remain without electricity after Russia’s March 9 large-scale missile attack that damaged energy infrastructure, reported state electricity grid operator Ukrenergo on March 13.

“The power system is still recovering after the 15 massive missile attacks and 18 drone attacks. Due to the damage caused by the enemy, some consumers in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv are still without electricity,” wrote Ukrenergo.

Furthermore, in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, emergency power cuts have been introduced as a result of the attacks.

Ukrenergo added that the cities are currently running on autonomous power sources.

On March 9, Russia launched the largest missile attack since January, causing damage to the critical and energy infrastructure of the country.

Since October, Russia has been carrying out missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing significant damage and numerous casualties.