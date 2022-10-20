Ukrainians have opened almost 10,000 businesses in Poland since Feb. 24

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Business Insider Polska, almost every tenth business in Poland is owned by Ukrainians. Most of them are companies in industries where Poland is facing labor shortages.

Katarzyna Debkowska, head of the economic foresight team at the Polish Economic Institute, sees that as a permanent trend, not a short-term effect of Russia's war.

Since Feb. 24, almost 7 million Ukrainians have crossed the Polish border, and only 5 million Ukrainians have returned home, according to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.