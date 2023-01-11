Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukrainians buy over $6 million in military bonds on Diia government application

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 12, 2023 1:06 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainians purchased over 250,000 military bonds through the state e-service application Diia, contributing to a government initiative to raise funds for military and medical equipment.

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, said on his Telegram channel that the bonds amount to almost Hr 250 million ($6.8 million).

The bonds are intended for weapons, helmets, body armor, and medicine for the “speedy liberation of Donetsk, Mariupol, Sevastopol, Enerhodar and other occupied cities,” Fedorov wrote.

Fedorov ended his post by saying that "each bond is an investment in the defeat of Russia, aid to the military and support for the economy of Ukraine."

Diia is a state mobile application launched by Fedorov and his team to achieve President Volodymyr Zelensky's promise to digitize government services. It is used by more than 18 million people out of Ukraine’s 41 million adult population.

Poland to deliver Leopard tanks to Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.