News Feed, Ukraine, Parliament, Cabinet of Ministers, Corruption, Anti-corruption
Ukrainians see customs, parliament, Cabinet of Ministers as most corrupt, survey shows

by Kateryna Hodunova August 2, 2024 12:23 PM 2 min read
Ukrainians think that customs, Ukraine's parliament, and in the Cabinet of Ministers are the most corrupted.
A sitting of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, livestreamed from the session hall in the media room in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 5, 2024. (Eugen Kotenko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainians consider the customs, Ukraine's parliament, and the Cabinet of Ministers to be the most corrupt institutions, according to a survey by the National Democratic Institute and the Kyiv International Institute for Sociology (KIIS) released on Aug. 1.

The results indicate that despite anti-graft reforms undertaken since the EuroMaidan Revolution in 2014, Ukrainians still believe corruption is prevalent in the highest state bodies.

Respondents were asked to name three spheres or institutions where corruption is most prevalent.

Some 51% of respondents named customs, while 48% mentioned the parliament. One-third of Ukrainians (32%) consider the government to be corrupt, and 27% believe that corruption is most rampant in the police.

About one in five respondents said that corruption is most widespread in healthcare services (23%), local authorities (22%), and the Armed Forces (19%).

When asked who is effective in fighting corruption, 40% of respondents answered "Ukrainian citizens," and 37% named the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).

The police and the Anti-Corruption Action Center NGO each received 30% of the votes.

About one in four Ukrainians believes that media outlets such as Bihus.Info (28%) and Nashi Hroshi (25%) effectively fight corruption as well. Every fifth respondent named the Slidstvo.Info investigative outlet (21%).

A relatively large percentage, 27-84% of respondents, said they knew nothing about the activities of the organizations and institutions named by the sociologists.

The survey was conducted between May 8 and 25, involving 2,508 participants.

30 Ukrainian officials suspected of embezzling funds designated for military, prosecutors say
Law enforcement officers have uncovered a major embezzlement scheme involving Hr 138 million ($3.3 million) allocated from the state budget for the needs of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, the Prosecutor General’s Office announced on July 19.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
