News Feed, Ukraine, Writer, Culture
Ukrainian writer Dmytro Kapranov dies at 56

by Sonya Bandouil April 18, 2024 5:13 AM 1 min read
Publicist and public figure Dmitry Kapranov dies, age 56. (LIGA.net/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian writer and public figure Dmytro Kapranov died on April 16, according to the Kapranov brothers’ official Facebook page. He was 56 years old.

"Friends, we are in grief. Dmytro died suddenly this morning. I will write tomorrow about the time and place of the funeral. Everything else is canceled, sorry," the post reads.

Dmytro, along with his twin brother Vitaliy, worked as writers, publishers, and bloggers. In 2019 they created the “In the Name of Taras Shevchenko” YouTube channel dedicated to the history of Ukraine.

They also founded the Green Dog publishing company in 2000, and co-authored multiple books.

The two brothers joined the Azov Regiment when the Russian full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

10 books to better understand wartime Ukraine
Ukraine’s authors should have been able to dedicate their lives to honing their craft. Instead, many of them have stepped up to contribute to the war effort and fight back against Russian aggression. Like any other member of society, Ukrainian authors have lost loved ones and colleagues to Russia’
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Sonya Bandouil
