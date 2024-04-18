Ukrainian writer Dmytro Kapranov dies at 56

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian writer and public figure Dmytro Kapranov died on April 16, according to the Kapranov brothers’ official Facebook page. He was 56 years old.

"Friends, we are in grief. Dmytro died suddenly this morning. I will write tomorrow about the time and place of the funeral. Everything else is canceled, sorry," the post reads.

Dmytro, along with his twin brother Vitaliy, worked as writers, publishers, and bloggers. In 2019 they created the “In the Name of Taras Shevchenko” YouTube channel dedicated to the history of Ukraine.

They also founded the Green Dog publishing company in 2000, and co-authored multiple books.

The two brothers joined the Azov Regiment when the Russian full-scale invasion began in February 2022.