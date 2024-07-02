Skip to content
Ukrainian writer-turned-soldier Aseyev suffers shrapnel injuries

by Martin Fornusek July 2, 2024 3:31 PM 2 min read
Stanislav Aseyev, a Ukrainian writer, journalist, and activist who has joined Ukraine's Armed Forces, suffered a shrapnel injury to his neck, he said on July 2, 2024. (Stanislav Aseyev/X)
Stanislav Aseyev, a Ukrainian writer, journalist, and activist who has joined Ukraine's Armed Forces, suffered shrapnel wounds to his neck, chest, and ear, he said on July 2.

This is Aseyev's second injury in recent months. In May, he suffered a concussion in combat in Donetsk Oblast.

"A miracle happened to me again. This piece of shrapnel entered my neck, missed the artery, and got stuck in soft tissue," Aseyev wrote on X.

"And a fragment that got into my chest did not penetrate the lung. Another one was pulled out of my ear," the writer-turned-soldier said, adding that he was doing "fine."

Aseyev did not provide further details on how he suffered the injury.

Stanislav Aseyev bandaged after suffering a shrapnel wound. Photo published on X on July 2, 2024.
Bloody clothes of Stanislav Aseyev after being injured by a shrapnel wound. Photo published on July 2, 2024, on X.

Aseyev, a 34-year-old native of Donetsk, remained in his home city after it was occupied by Russia in 2014 and continued reporting on the situation in occupied territories for Ukrainian media.

The writer was abducted by Russian proxies in 2017 and jailed in the infamous Izolyatsia torture prison in Donetsk. He was released in December 2019 in a prisoner exchange. During the full-scale war, Aseyev joined Ukraine's Armed Forces as a volunteer.

Aseyev is also a popular prose writer and received the Shevchenko Award, the country's most prestigious prize for achievements in culture and arts, in 2021.

The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
1:42 PM

EU introduces 'emergency brake' on eggs, sugar imports from Ukraine.

According to the newly implemented rules, an emergency brake can be applied to imports of eggs, poultry, sugar, oats, maize, groats, and honey. The measure will be automatically triggered if import volumes reach the average yearly imports recorded between July 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2023.
11:03 AM

Ukraine-born Congresswoman Spartz charged with weapons violation.

"Last Friday, Representative (Victoria) Spartz accidentally carried an empty handgun in her suitcase with no magazine or bullets, which she did not realize was in the pocket of her suitcase, while going through security at Dulles airport," a spokesperson for the congresswoman told NBC News.
