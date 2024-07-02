Ukrainian writer-turned-soldier Aseyev suffers shrapnel injuries

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Stanislav Aseyev, a Ukrainian writer, journalist, and activist who has joined Ukraine's Armed Forces, suffered shrapnel wounds to his neck, chest, and ear, he said on July 2.

This is Aseyev's second injury in recent months. In May, he suffered a concussion in combat in Donetsk Oblast.

"A miracle happened to me again. This piece of shrapnel entered my neck, missed the artery, and got stuck in soft tissue," Aseyev wrote on X.

"And a fragment that got into my chest did not penetrate the lung. Another one was pulled out of my ear," the writer-turned-soldier said, adding that he was doing "fine."

Aseyev did not provide further details on how he suffered the injury.

Stanislav Aseyev bandaged after suffering a shrapnel wound. Photo published on X on July 2, 2024. Bloody clothes of Stanislav Aseyev after being injured by a shrapnel wound. Photo published on July 2, 2024, on X.

Aseyev, a 34-year-old native of Donetsk, remained in his home city after it was occupied by Russia in 2014 and continued reporting on the situation in occupied territories for Ukrainian media.

The writer was abducted by Russian proxies in 2017 and jailed in the infamous Izolyatsia torture prison in Donetsk. He was released in December 2019 in a prisoner exchange. During the full-scale war, Aseyev joined Ukraine's Armed Forces as a volunteer.

Aseyev is also a popular prose writer and received the Shevchenko Award, the country's most prestigious prize for achievements in culture and arts, in 2021.