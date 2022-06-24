Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National, Hot topic, Russia's invasion, Russia's war against Ukraine
Edit post

Ukrainian troops withdrawing from embattled Sievierodonetsk, fighting continues

by Asami Terajima June 24, 2022 10:26 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops were ordered to withdraw from Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said on June 24. The city has been the scene of fierce fighting for the past several months, with Russian troops controlling most of it.

According to the Kyiv Independent's sources in the military, as well as other Ukrainian media outlets' sources, the troops are currently in the process of withdrawing from Sievierodonetsk.

There has been no official confirmation of withdrawal from the army commandment yet.

The announcement comes a day after the official said troops had pulled out of some areas around the twin city of Lysychansk, sitting on the opposite side of the Siverskyi Donets river, a major waterway that is slowing down Russian advances in the Donbas.

“Remaining in positions smashed to pieces over many months just for the sake of staying there does not make sense,” the governor said

The urban fighting in Sievierodonetsk has turned once a quiet industrial city of 160,000 people into a largely abandoned ruin. The key city in eastern Ukraine had been the site of the most intense fighting, where both sides are suffering a high number of casualties.

Russian forces have damaged around 90 percent of the buildings and destroyed all three key bridges leading to the city, further complicating logistics and civilian evacuation efforts.

There have long been calls for Ukrainian soldiers to retreat from Sievierodonetsk, one of the last large cities in the region under Kyiv’s control. Russian forces already control an estimated 90 percent of Luhansk Oblast.

“Nobody is abandoning our guys, nobody will allow the encirclement (of our troops),” Haidai said.

About 12,000 civilians remain in Sievierodonetsk, Haidai had told the Associated Press in mid-June. The remaining residents are left without access to water, electricity, or gas.

Sievierodonetsk Mayor Oleksandr Striuk said that the humanitarian situation is “critical.”

Civilian evacuation efforts had continued in moments of relative “quiet” for weeks but it remained difficult, the official said. While the city itself had not been cut off, the destruction of key bridges strained evacuation efforts and the delivery of support to the defending Ukrainian forces fighting in the area.

While bombarding Ukrainian positions near Sievierodonetsk with artillery barrage and airstrikes, Russian forces have been indiscriminately killing and injuring the area’s remaining residents.

Hours after announcing the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Sievierodonetsk, Governor Haidai also said that Russian forces have taken the village of Mykolaivka, around 25 kilometers south of Lysychansk, now the last major settlement in Luhansk Oblast controlled by Ukraine.

Russian forces captured the villages of Loskutivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka, south of the city of Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on June 23, pushing to encircle Ukrainian positions in the villages of Zolote and Hirske.

Earlier, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that Kyiv is likely preparing for the loss of both Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, but this outcome would not represent a turning point in the war.

Asami Terajima
Asami Terajima
Reporter
Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering the war from the front line. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.