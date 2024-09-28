Ukrainian Supreme Court judge killed in Russian drone attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Leonid Loboyko, a judge on Ukraine's Supreme Court, was killed on Sept. 28 by a Russian drone strike in the village of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast.

A Russian FPV drone struck a civilian vehicle on Sept. 28, killing the driver immediately, the Kharkiv Oblast regional prosecutor's office reported.

The Supreme Court's press service later identified the victim as Loboyko.

Loboyko, 61, was a Supreme Court judge of the Cassation Criminal Court. He was reportedly delivering humanitarian aid to residents of the village at the time of the attack.

"In the hearts of all who knew Leonid Loboyko, he will always be remembered as a kind, wise and compassionate person," the Supreme Court's press office said in a statement.

Three women were also injured in the drone strike. They were in the vehicle when it was hit and have all been hospitalized.

Attacks on civilian targets are a daily reality in Kharkiv Oblast. On the same day Loboyko was killed, a Russian airstrike on the village of Slatyne killed three people and injured three others.