War Analysis Russia's War National Human Story Field Report Company News
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attack, War
Edit post

Russian air strike in Kharkiv Oblast kills 3, injures 3

by Abbey Fenbert September 28, 2024 6:28 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes: A man walks with his bike in the heavily attacked village of Slatyne, Kharkiv Oblast, on April 16, 2024.(Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian air strike on the village of Slatyne in Kharkiv Oblast on Sept. 28 killed three people and injured at least three others, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The attack targeted civilian infrastructure, hitting an educational institution and shops while people were walking on the street, Syniehubov said.

One of the victims, a woman, is in serious condition following the attack. No details have been reported on the remaining victims.

All emergency services are at work on the scene, and the consequences of the strike are currently under investigation.

Kharkiv Oblast borders Russia to the northeast. Repeated daily attacks are a fact of life for the residents of the embattled region.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

War Analysis Russia's War National Human Story Field Report Company News
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
