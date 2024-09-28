Russian air strike in Kharkiv Oblast kills 3, injures 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian air strike on the village of Slatyne in Kharkiv Oblast on Sept. 28 killed three people and injured at least three others, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The attack targeted civilian infrastructure, hitting an educational institution and shops while people were walking on the street, Syniehubov said.

One of the victims, a woman, is in serious condition following the attack. No details have been reported on the remaining victims.

All emergency services are at work on the scene, and the consequences of the strike are currently under investigation.

Kharkiv Oblast borders Russia to the northeast. Repeated daily attacks are a fact of life for the residents of the embattled region.