Ukrainian soldiers on capturing North Korean POW

by Daria Shulzhenko and Jason Blevins and Nick Allard January 15, 2025 7:48 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

After numerous attempts, Ukrainian forces operating in Russia’s Kursk Oblast have finally captured two North Korean soldiers. President Volodymyr Zelensky called this “irrefutable evidence” of Pyongyang’s involvement in the Kremlin’s full-scale war against Ukraine. One of the two soldiers was taken prisoner by Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces. Watch this video to find out why capturing North Korean soldiers is so challenging — and how Ukrainian forces ultimately succeeded.

Authors: Daria Shulzhenko, Jason Blevins, Nick Allard
