Decorated Ukrainian pilot killed in action.

Oleksandr Myhulia, an experienced Ukrainian pilot and commander of an aviation unit of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade squadron, was killed in action on Aug. 12, the brigade said on Aug. 14.

Captain Myhulia, 27, has served in the Air Force since 2014. He made over 160 combat flights since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, according to the brigade.

"He carried out numerous missile and bomb attacks on the aggressor's positions, manpower, and equipment clusters, thus preventing the enemy forces from advancing into the territory of a peaceful country," the statement read.

No further details about Myhulia's death were provided. Ukraine's Air Force has not commented on his death at the time of the publication.

Myhulia was a holder of the Order of Courage (III and II class).