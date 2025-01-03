Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Ukrainian navy, Grain export, Black Sea, Romania
Edit post

Ukrainian Navy ensures safe passage for over 9,000 vessels through sea corridor in 2024, Navy Commander says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 3, 2025 8:26 PM 2 min read
Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, speaks during a press conference for the launch of the Maritime Capability Coalition for Ukraine at Admiralty House central London, Dec. 11, 2023. (Lucy North/PA Images via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian Navy facilitated the safe passage of 9,061 civilian vessels through its sea corridor in 2024, Navy Commander Oleksii Neizhpapa said on Jan. 3.

Following Russia's termination of the grain deal in July 2023, Ukraine opened a new corridor in August, initially aimed at evacuating ships stranded since the start of the full-scale war. It has since evolved into a critical trade route.

Neizhpapa said that 4,651 vessels arrived in Ukraine, while 4,410 departed for other ports, enabling the export of over 74.4 million tons of cargo, including agricultural products.

"This is vital for Ukraine’s economy and global food security, as nearly 80% of goods are transported by sea," he said.

Navigating the route remains dangerous due to persistent threats of Russian attacks and drifting mines. Neizhpapa credited the Navy’s continuous efforts, including destroying numerous mines and escorting cargo ships, for maintaining safety.

"Not a single sea mine explosion occurred in ports, thanks to our personnel and divers," he said.

Ukraine’s maritime trade route has been targeted by Russia, including a Sept. 12 missile attack on a cargo ship carrying Ukrainian wheat to Egypt.

The vessel was hit while sailing in Romania’s exclusive economic zone, 55 kilometers from the Romanian port of Sfantu Gheorghe, according to Romania's Coast Guard.

The Ukrainian Navy continues its efforts to ensure safe navigation and uphold Ukraine’s position in the global maritime market.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

