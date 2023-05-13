Ukrainian movie set designer Chornyi killed in action

This audio is created with AI assistance

Volodymyr Chornyi, a set designer on the critically-acclaimed Ukrainian movie "Pamfir," was killed in action on May 9, his partner Olena Biletska said on May 13.

Chornyi went to fight as a volunteer, Biletska said.

"You couldn't stand by when your home was attacked," she wrote in a Facebook post.

Chornyi was described as a "dedicated, talented, tireless and loving" person by the movie's crew, who praised his skills on the set of the movie released in 2022.

"Everything you saw in the frame of the tape was also created by Volodymyr's hands," the crew wrote, expressing condolences to his family.