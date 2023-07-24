CNN: Ukrainian defense intelligence official says Kyiv behind Moscow drone attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian Defense Intelligence official, speaking anonymously, told CNN that Kyiv is responsible for the drone attack on Moscow in the early morning of July 24.

According to CNN, the official has not received permission to speak publicly about the incident.

Russian authorities said earlier on July 24 that Ukrainian drones hit two buildings in Moscow. The Kremlin said it "thwarted the attack," adding that the drones had been neutralized.

The same morning, the Russian proxy head in occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, claimed that Ukrainian drones caused an explosion at an ammunition depot in the peninsula's Dzhankoi region.

Commenting on the drone attacks in Moscow and Russian-occupied Crimea earlier on July 24, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov wrote on Telegram that "Whatever happens, there will be more of it."

"Last night, drones attacked the orc capital (Moscow) and Crimea. Electronic warfare and air defense are less and less able to protect occupiers' skies. Whatever happens, there will be more of it," his post read.

Fedorov neither directly confirmed nor denied Russia's claim that Ukraine was behind the drone attacks.

As explosions and drone strikes continue to happen in Russia and Russian-occupied territories, Ukrainian officials often make cryptic hints without directly taking responsibility.