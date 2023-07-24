Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
CNN: Ukrainian defense intelligence official says Kyiv behind Moscow drone attack

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 24, 2023 2:33 PM 2 min read
A view of a building after two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attack in Moscow, Russia on July 24, 2023 (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images).
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian Defense Intelligence official, speaking anonymously, told CNN that Kyiv is responsible for the drone attack on Moscow in the early morning of July 24.

According to CNN, the official has not received permission to speak publicly about the incident.

Russian authorities said earlier on July 24 that Ukrainian drones hit two buildings in Moscow. The Kremlin said it "thwarted the attack," adding that the drones had been neutralized.

The same morning, the Russian proxy head in occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, claimed that Ukrainian drones caused an explosion at an ammunition depot in the peninsula's Dzhankoi region.

Commenting on the drone attacks in Moscow and Russian-occupied Crimea earlier on July 24, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov wrote on Telegram that "Whatever happens, there will be more of it."

"Last night, drones attacked the orc capital (Moscow) and Crimea. Electronic warfare and air defense are less and less able to protect occupiers' skies. Whatever happens, there will be more of it," his post read.

Fedorov neither directly confirmed nor denied Russia's claim that Ukraine was behind the drone attacks.

As explosions and drone strikes continue to happen in Russia and Russian-occupied territories, Ukrainian officials often make cryptic hints without directly taking responsibility.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
