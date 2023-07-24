Explosions reported in Moscow, mayor claims drone attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Defense Ministry reported on its Telegram channel that two drones hit central Moscow in the early hours of July 24. Fragments of a drone were found later some two kilometers away from Russia's Defense Ministry's main building, according to local state news agencies.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Telegram that the drones hit two office buildings. They were reportedly neutralized by electronic warfare. There were no casualties, according to the mayor.

Komsomolsky Avenue from the center of Moscow towards the outskirts of the city was closed, RIA news agency cited Moscow's Department of Transport.

A previous drone attack on Moscow, that targeted the Kremlin took place early on May 3, several days before Russia celebrated Victory Day. Russian officials at the time said the drones were intercepted and destroyed before they could cause injuries.

As explosions and drone strikes continue to happen in Russia, Ukrainian officials are often coy about the incidents, hinting that they’re responsible without directly taking credit.