Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukrainian military source: Russia controls administrative territory of Soledar

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 16, 2023 12:51 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have occupied the last industrial zone in Soledar's farthest western outskirts held by Ukrainian troops, Ukrainian drone unit commander Robert “Magyar” Brovdy reported on his Telegram channel.

"As of 5:30 p.m., enemy assault units occupied the industrial zone near mine number 7, which is located in the administrative border of the city of Soledar, and is its western outskirts," he wrote.

According to Brovdy, the front lines have moved nearby, outside of the city limits, as Ukraine continues to fight Russia for the town.

Russian militants in eastern Ukraine and Kremlin-run mercenary Wagner Group claimed that Russia had captured Soledar on Jan. 10, but Ukraine continued to deny the claims for the next several days, saying that fighting was ongoing.

The salt-mining town of Soledar in Donetsk Oblast is located about 20 kilometers north of Bakhmut, another city where fierce battles are ongoing between Ukrainian and Russian forces. Russian troops are hoping to encircle Bakhmut by capturing Soledar.

Capturing Soledar would help Russia approach Bakhmut from the north, but an encirclement is still a distant goal for Moscow despite confirmed advances in the town, the Institute for the Study of War said in an assessment on Jan. 7.

To cut Ukraine's supply line to Bakhmut, Russia would need to establish control over at least two highways west of Soledar, the ISW said.

Ukraine has other logistic routes to sustain its forces in Bakhmut as well, "making the entire discussion of an encirclement at this point bizarre."

Russia moves into Soledar, making rare progress amid stalled offensive
The Kyiv Independent


Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.