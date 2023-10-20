Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukrainian military shows successful attack on Russian vehicles near Avdiivka (VIDEO)

by Martin Fornusek October 20, 2023 2:44 PM 2 min read
Drone footage of Ukrainian forces dealing heavy losses to Russian military vehicles near Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, published on Oct. 20, 2023. (Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops continue to suffer losses in manpower and equipment during their attacks against Avdiivka, as can be seen in a video shared on social media by Ukraine's Special Operations Forces on Oct. 20.

The Ukrainian military reported earlier on Oct. 20 that Russia had renewed its attacks around Avdiivka, a heavily fortified Ukrainian-held town lying a few kilometers north of occupied Donetsk.

"However, our defenders are firmly holding the defenses and inflict considerable losses on the enemy," the Special Operations Forces reported.

0:00
/
Drone footage of Ukrainian forces dealing heavy losses to Russian military vehicles near Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, published on Oct. 20, 2023. (Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Telegram)

During one of the recent skirmishes, the soldiers of the 3rd Separate Special Purpose Regiment detected a group of Russian armored vehicles moving toward Avdiivka. Ukrainian defenders targeted the enemy force with drones, Javelin anti-tank weapons, and mortars, halting their advance, the military reported.

Russian losses in this clash included four armored personnel carriers, two tanks, and dozens of soldiers. A drone footage published in the video captures several Russian vehicles sustaining what appear to be direct hits, in some instances followed by secondary explosions.

Moscow's troops intensified their attacks at Donetsk Oblast's Avdiivka last week in an effort to encircle the town. Kyiv reported that Russian forces have suffered heavy casualties in both manpower and equipment during these attacks.

Author: Martin Fornusek
