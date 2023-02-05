Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukrainian military: Russia burns Ukrainian books in occupied Luhansk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 5, 2023 12:57 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces reportedly seized Ukrainian books from libraries and schools in the occupied eastern Luhansk Oblast and burned them in heating plants, according to the National Resistance Center, an organization run by Ukraine's Special Forces.

In Russian-occupied Rovenky, Ukrainian books, especially literature, are burned en masse, according to the report.

Earlier, Russian proxies in occupied Luhansk Oblast were ordered to confiscate 365 editions of Ukrainian books from schools and libraries in the region.

Russia has made a deliberate effort to impose propaganda narratives on Ukrainian children through education in the occupied territories since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Thousands of children from Ukraine’s occupied territories are thought to have been subjected to forced deportation to Russia.

On Jan. 18, Daria Herasymchuk, Ukraine’s presidential advisor for children’s rights and rehabilitation, reported that Russia had abducted almost 14,000 Ukrainian children. Only 125 of them have been returned to Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
