Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukrainian military: air defense downs 5 Russian kamikaze drones near front line

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 15, 2023 1:32 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The 28th Mechanized Brigade’s air defense unit downed five Russian Lancet kamikaze drones, according to Ukraine’s Land Forces.

The military said Russian troops aimed to attack Ukrainian positions in the country's east but failed, though the danger of new drone attacks in the are remains.

Southern Operational Command spokesperson said on Jan. 15 that Ukraine does not rule out a new wave of kamikaze drone attacks on Jan. 15.

“They are still in stock. Due to the storm in the Black Sea, the gusty wind was an obstacle to the drones. Now the weather has calmed so that the Russians can take advantage of it,” Humeniuk told national TV, as quoted by Armyinform, a Defense Ministry-run news agency.

Russia has lost 1,872 tactical drones in Ukraine since Feb. 24, the General Staff reported on Jan. 15.

Ukraine reports downing 14 Iranian-made drones overnight
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.