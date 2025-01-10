Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Vladimir Putin, War, Ukraine, Moscow, Russian Economy
Edit post

Russian elite 'disappointed' about Putin's handling of war in Ukraine, Meduza reports

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 10, 2025 1:33 PM 2 min read
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks on the phone in Moscow on January 7, 2025 (Alexander Kazakov / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Members of Russia's political elite are "disappointed" with Russian President Vladimir Putin's handling of the war in Ukraine, and had hoped it would end in 2024, Meduza reported on Jan. 9.

Citing ten officials including two sources close to Putin’s administration, and one senator, the independent Russian media outlet said the state of the country's economy was a particular "point of tension."

"The main emotion is disappointment," a source in the Russian government told Meduza, adding:  "We expected the war to end, for the fighting to end. Fatigue has been the main feeling for a long time."

"We’re already tired of waiting, even. It feels like you’re going deeper and deeper every day. We also expected some kind of lifting of sanctions in exchange for peace. Now, they’re inflicting more and more pain," the source added.

Russia recently suffered one of its "most costly defeats," U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Jan 8, in reference to the shutdown of Russia's gas transit through Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine terminated Russian natural gas transit through its territory on Jan. 1. Kyiv had repeatedly warned that it would not extend the agreement when it expires at the end of 2024 because it did not want to finance Russia's war.

Sources cited by Meduza also said the prospects for peace had diminished after Ukraine launched its Kursk incursion in August 2024, though they added the war may have dragged on into 2025 regardless.

"The president likes to fight, it’s exciting for him. Why stop halfway if you can put the final squeeze on them?" one said.

But the source added that there was also frustration among high-ranking security officials that Putin had not taken steps to put Russia on a full war footing, such as launching another round of mobilization.

As Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches its third anniversary, both sides face increasing economic and demographic pressures caused by the war.

Russian losses in Ukraine are helping fuel a demographic timebomb that could see the country’s population reduced by half by the end of the century, experts told the Kyiv Independent earlier this week.

"The impact on Russian society is devastating," said Harley Balzer, emeritus professor of government and international affairs at Georgetown University.

"From Russia's perspective, (winning the war in Ukraine) is the smaller problem. The bigger issue is, is it going to be a viable country afterward regardless?"

As Russian losses in Ukraine mount, Putin faces ‘devastating’ demographic timebomb
Russian losses in Ukraine are helping fuel a demographic timebomb that could see the country’s population reduced by half by the end of the century, experts have told the Kyiv Independent. “The impact on Russian society is devastating,” said Harley Balzer, emeritus professor of government and inter…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:53 AM

Lukashenko refuses to invite OSCE observers to upcoming election.

"This decision underscores the continued lack of commitment by the Belarusian authorities to invite other OSCE states to observe and provide an independent view on whether the elections are held in line with OSCE commitments and international democratic standards."
4:31 AM

Moscow closely monitoring Trump's Greenland ambitions, Kremlin claims.

"We are interested in preserving the atmosphere of peace and stability in the Arctic zone. We are watching the rather dramatic development of the situation very closely," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said following U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's comments about taking over Greenland.
8:42 PM

Zelensky, NATO chief discuss air defense, arms production at Ramstein meeting.

Zelensky emphasized involving NATO members in purchasing Ukrainian weapons under a model pioneered by Denmark. The Danish government became the first country to offer to donate arms to Ukraine via direct purchases from the Ukrainian defense industry, as Kyiv's defense budget does not match the capacities of domestic weapons production.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.