Russian elite 'disappointed' about Putin's handling of war in Ukraine, Meduza reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Members of Russia's political elite are "disappointed" with Russian President Vladimir Putin's handling of the war in Ukraine, and had hoped it would end in 2024, Meduza reported on Jan. 9.

Citing ten officials including two sources close to Putin’s administration, and one senator, the independent Russian media outlet said the state of the country's economy was a particular "point of tension."

"The main emotion is disappointment," a source in the Russian government told Meduza, adding: "We expected the war to end, for the fighting to end. Fatigue has been the main feeling for a long time."

"We’re already tired of waiting, even. It feels like you’re going deeper and deeper every day. We also expected some kind of lifting of sanctions in exchange for peace. Now, they’re inflicting more and more pain," the source added.

Russia recently suffered one of its "most costly defeats," U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Jan 8, in reference to the shutdown of Russia's gas transit through Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine terminated Russian natural gas transit through its territory on Jan. 1. Kyiv had repeatedly warned that it would not extend the agreement when it expires at the end of 2024 because it did not want to finance Russia's war.

Sources cited by Meduza also said the prospects for peace had diminished after Ukraine launched its Kursk incursion in August 2024, though they added the war may have dragged on into 2025 regardless.

"The president likes to fight, it’s exciting for him. Why stop halfway if you can put the final squeeze on them?" one said.

But the source added that there was also frustration among high-ranking security officials that Putin had not taken steps to put Russia on a full war footing, such as launching another round of mobilization.

As Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches its third anniversary, both sides face increasing economic and demographic pressures caused by the war.

Russian losses in Ukraine are helping fuel a demographic timebomb that could see the country’s population reduced by half by the end of the century, experts told the Kyiv Independent earlier this week.

"The impact on Russian society is devastating," said Harley Balzer, emeritus professor of government and international affairs at Georgetown University.

"From Russia's perspective, (winning the war in Ukraine) is the smaller problem. The bigger issue is, is it going to be a viable country afterward regardless?"