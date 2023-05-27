Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukrainian intelligence: Russia starts false-flag operation with chemical weapons in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 27, 2023 6:15 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) reported on May 27 that Russian forces have begun a false-flag operation involving chemical weapons in occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast in what it said was "an attempt to disrupt the counteroffensive."

The intelligence suggested that Russian soldiers would be "the real victims" of Moscow's "provocation." The intelligence accused Moscow of planning to frame Ukraine as the guilty party by using traces of chemical weapons on Russian soldiers' bodies as fake evidence.

The intelligence published intercepted messages where Russian soldiers allegedly reported a threat of a chemical weapons attack by the Ukrainian forces.

The  Ukrainian military intelligence denied the allegations.

"We emphasize that the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine during hostilities with Russian troops use only conventional means," the statement reads.

Moscow has not reacted to the Ukrainian military intelligence's allegations yet.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has repeatedly threatened the use of chemical and nuclear weapons as soon as its war efforts fell short of its expectations and it began losing ground in Ukraine.

Ukraine's report of a chemical "provocation" in the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast comes as Ukraine's forces are preparing to launch a much-anticipated counteroffensive. Many believe that the operation may kick off in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Where does Russia expect Ukraine’s counterattack? Overview of defensive lines
As Ukraine gathers forces for the counteroffensive, Russia continues to build defensive lines on a massive scale. The lines are especially formidable in the southwestern part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where many observers expect the main Ukrainian assault to strike. But defenses have been prepared a…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
