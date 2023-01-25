Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukrainian intelligence: Bayraktar manufacturer donates 2 drones to Armed Forces

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 25, 2023 8:36 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar donated two Bayraktar TB2 drones to Kyiv, Ukraine’s military intelligence reported on Jan. 25.

“We are infinitely grateful to the Baykar company for its uncompromising and constant support in the most difficult times for our state,” Ukraine’s military intelligence said.

Haluk Bayraktar, the CEO of Baykar, producing Bayraktar drones, told BBC on Aug. 26 that they “would never” supply drones to Russia and pledged their support for Ukraine.

The manufacturer had previously provided Ukraine Bayraktars for free after several fundraisers in Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine raised money to buy the drones for the Ukrainian army.

The Bayraktar is a Turkish strike operational-tactical medium-altitude drone with a long flight duration, which Turkey has been supplying to Ukraine for the past few years.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.