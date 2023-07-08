Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Media: Ukraine concerned about Americans' alleged back-channel diplomacy with Russia

by Igor Kossov July 8, 2023 8:07 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is worried about alleged secret talks between former U.S. officials and Kremlin-linked Russians concerning Ukraine's NATO membership, NBC News reported on July 8, citing an unnamed Ukrainian official.

“Given the timing of the appearance of these materials in the mass media on the eve of the Vilnius summit, the question arises whether Washington’s tough position regarding the invitation of Ukraine to NATO is somehow not connected with these backroom consultations,” the official said in a statement on behalf of the Ukrainian government.    

NBC News reported on July 6 that former U.S. national security officials spoke with Russians, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in New York in April to discuss the war, including the fate of Russian-occupied territories, in case Ukraine cannot liberate them with military strength.

The officials included former diplomat Richard Haass, Europe expert Charles Kupchan and Russia expert Thomas Graham, the latter two having formerly served in the White House and the State Department.

NATO members will meet in Vilnius on July 11 to discuss the status of Ukraine's possible membership, as well as the alliance's support for the embattled country.

Author: Igor Kossov
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
