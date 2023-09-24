Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukrainian forces push forward near Melitopol

by Abbey Fenbert September 24, 2023 9:07 PM 1 min read
Image reportedly shows a successful Ukrainian strike on a Russian observation post near Tokmak on Sept. 24, 2023. (Image via Ivan Fedorov / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian counteroffensive continues operations in the Melitopol sector, the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces announced on Sept. 24.

"The Defense Forces continue their offensive in the Melitopol sector. Our defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast," the report said.

Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol's exiled mayor, said via Telegram that residents reported loud explosions in Tokmak.

He also uploaded footage claiming to show "a direct hit" on a Russian observation post near Tokmak.

Sept. 24 marks the celebration of Melitopol's City Day.

President Volodymyr Zelensky noted the occasion, shared among 17 Ukrainian cities, in a Telegram post.

"We will liberate Melitopol," he said.

Melitopol has been occupied by Russian forces since March 2022, shortly after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. The city has been turned into a Russian military base under the occupation.

Fedorov also said that he hoped every exiled resident of Melitopol would be able to return home soon.

"Together we will raise our yellow and blue flag over the city!" he said.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
