Ukrainian forces report hitting 2 Russian ammunition depots in southern Ukraine

Ukraine's Armed Forces reported destroying two ammunition depots in Oleshky, an occupied town in Kherson Oblast.

A site that hosted a "group" of Russian troops was also hit in Oleshky, according to the spokesperson of Ukraine's Operational Command "South" Vladyslav Nazarov.

Oleshky is located across the Dnipro River from the city of Kherson. Russian troops continue to occupy the eastern bank of the river in Kherson Oblast, regularly shelling Ukrainian cities and villages on the western bank.

On Aug. 9, the Kyiv Independent's source in Ukraine's Armed Forces confirmed that Ukraine had successfully conducted a raid deep into Russian-held territories across the river in the village of Kozachi Laheri, 18 kilometers up the river from Oleshky.

The source, granted anonymity to speak freely about Ukraine's military operations, told the Kyiv Independent that Ukraine's military had taken 16 Russian soldiers as prisoners and brought them back to the government-controlled side of the river.

Russian forces have been dug in on the river's eastern bank since November last year, when Ukrainian forces pushed them out of the part of the oblast west of the Dnipro River, including the southern city of Kherson.