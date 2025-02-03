Ukrainian FM calls Putin’s remarks on Zelensky’s legitimacy 'absurd'.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about President Volodymyr Zelensky's legitimacy, calling them "absurd."

"Putin's remarks about the legitimacy of Ukraine's President are absurd. During his quarter-century stay in the Kremlin, Ukraine saw three presidents change in fair elections; President Trump returned for a second term after an impressive victory. This is democracy and legitimacy," Sybiha wrote in a post on X on Feb. 2.

Putin has reiterated his claim that Zelensky is "illegitimate" and said that he has no right to sign any documents in potential peace negotiations, according to an interview with the state TV channel Rossiya 1 broadcast on Jan. 28.

Russia has frequently promoted the narrative that Zelensky is illegitimate as part of its propaganda campaign to undermine the Ukrainian government. However, leading Ukrainian constitutional lawyers and legal experts assert that this claim is baseless and without merit.

Sybiha further criticized Putin for consolidating power by dismantling Russia’s constitution, suppressing opposition, shutting down independent media, and staging sham elections to remain in office for longer than Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. "Now this person is lecturing the world on legitimacy. Give us a break," he added.

According to Sybiha, Putin’s statements are deliberate attempts to mislead foreign leaders and audiences. "Only fools can trust them. If anyone's legitimacy is called into question, it is that of Moscow's dictator, who creates cannon fodder from men in their twenties born while he was already in power," he said.