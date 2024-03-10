Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Ukraine, Air Force, Donetsk Oblast, Fighter jets
Edit post

Ukrainian fighter jet pilot reportedly killed in action in Donetsk Oblast

by Alexander Khrebet March 10, 2024 10:16 PM 1 min read
Major Andrii Tkachenko was killed during a combat mission on March 8, 2024. (The Sambir Plast regional organization/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Major Andrii Tkachenko, a fighter aircraft pilot, was killed in a combat mission in Donetsk Oblast on March 8, scouting organization Plast reported on March 10.

Plast's branch in the town of Sambir, Lviv Oblast, mentioned his death in a Facebook post. Tkachenko was a member of Plast.

No other details about Tkachenko's death were provided.

Ukraine's Air Force hasn't commented on Tkachenko's death.

A month earlier, Vladislav Rykov, an experienced Ukrainian Air Force pilot, was also killed in action, the 299th Tactical Aviation Brigade reported on social media.

Rykov “had 385 sorties under his belt — he was the best pilot and commander I knew,” fellow Air Force pilot Rostyslav Lazarenko posted on Facebook. “My heart was ripped out yesterday.”

In another incident from last August, three Ukrainian pilots, including Andrii Pilshchykov with the call sign “Juice,” died in a mid-air collision between two training jets.

F-16s for Ukraine: When will they arrive and what can they do?
The General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon is an American air superiority fighter that Kyiv has begged for since the start of the full-scale invasion and is expected to finally start receiving this year. It’s a versatile workhorse of a jet that’s fought in dozens of wars and is
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Alexander Khrebet
Alexander Khrebet
Reporter
Alexander Khrebet is a reporter with the Kyiv Independent. He covers Ukraine’s foreign policy, alleged abuse of power in the country’s military leadership, and reports on the Russian-occupied territories. Alexander is the European Press Prize 2023 winner, the #AllForJan Award 2023 winner and Ukraine's 2022 National Investigative Journalism Award finalist. His was published in the Washington Times and Atlantic Council.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:18 PM

Media: Commander of Russian Navy replaced.

Yevmenov, who has been the Russian Navy Commander since May 2019, is still listed on the Defense Ministry's website. The Russian Defense Ministry did not comment on the alleged replacement.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:07 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 424,060 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 424,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 10. This number includes 900 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.