Ukrainian embassy appeals to France over 'cultural appropriation' at Russian film festival

The Ukrainian embassy in France appealed to local authorities after the "Another Russia" (Une autre Russie) organization included the Ukrainian film "Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors" by Sergei Parajanov into the program of the Russian film festival in Paris and Taverny, the embassy's press service reported on Facebook on March 13.

"Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors" is a 1964 Ukrainian film based on the eponymous novel by Ukrainian writer Mykhailo Kotsiubynsky that tells the tragic love story of Marichka and Ivan from rival families.

The film's Armenian-born director, Parajanov, was persecuted and imprisoned by Soviet authorities in attempts to suppress his art.

"Another Russia" held the Russian film festival for the 10th time in 2024. This year, it is meant to commemorate Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died on Feb. 16 in a penal colony in Russia's far northern Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District.

"Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors" was presented as part of "Russian culture" in the festival's invitation.

"We think that even during turbulent times, despite the abuse from the ruling (Russia's) government, it is necessary to continue protecting and promoting Russian culture, including the film industry," the invitation said.

The Ukrainian embassy called the inclusion of Parajanov's film "a cultural appropriation."

"A cultural appropriation or, in other words, the stealing of someone else's cultural heritage is a traditional part of the Russian hybrid arsenal," the embassy said.

"Culture is still being used for legitimizing Russian aggression. It is known that through the years, the festival of 'Russian films' has been supported by the Russian government," the embassy added.

The Ukrainian diplomats also told Ukrainian media outlet Ukrinform on March 14 that they would ask French authorities to "sort out the situation and restore justice."

Except for Parajanov's "Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors," the Russian film festival also included a retrospective of films by Ukrainian director Larysa Shepitko. The Ukrainian embassy did not mention her in its address.

Larysa Shepitko was born in Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, occupied by Russian forces in May 2023. Since then, Russian troops have advanced, taking control of the nearby city of Avdiivka and the villages of Stepove and Lastochkyne.