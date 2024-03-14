Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, France, Russia, Culture, Ministry of Culture
Edit post

Ukrainian embassy appeals to France over 'cultural appropriation' at Russian film festival

by Kateryna Hodunova March 14, 2024 8:36 PM 2 min read
‘Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors’ (Frame from the film).
Ivan Mykolaichuk and Larisa Kadochnikova, who played the main roles in Sergei Parajanov’s ‘Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors’ (Frame from the film).
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian embassy in France appealed to local authorities after the "Another Russia" (Une autre Russie) organization included the Ukrainian film "Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors" by Sergei Parajanov into the program of the Russian film festival in Paris and Taverny, the embassy's press service reported on Facebook on March 13.

"Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors" is a 1964 Ukrainian film based on the eponymous novel by Ukrainian writer Mykhailo Kotsiubynsky that tells the tragic love story of Marichka and Ivan from rival families.

The film's Armenian-born director, Parajanov, was persecuted and imprisoned by Soviet authorities in attempts to suppress his art.

"Another Russia" held the Russian film festival for the 10th time in 2024. This year, it is meant to commemorate Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died on Feb. 16 in a penal colony in Russia's far northern Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District.

"Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors" was presented as part of "Russian culture" in the festival's invitation.

"We think that even during turbulent times, despite the abuse from the ruling (Russia's) government, it is necessary to continue protecting and promoting Russian culture, including the film industry," the invitation said.

The Ukrainian embassy called the inclusion of Parajanov's film "a cultural appropriation."

"A cultural appropriation or, in other words, the stealing of someone else's cultural heritage is a traditional part of the Russian hybrid arsenal," the embassy said.

"Culture is still being used for legitimizing Russian aggression. It is known that through the years, the festival of 'Russian films' has been supported by the Russian government," the embassy added.

The Ukrainian diplomats also told Ukrainian media outlet Ukrinform on March 14 that they would ask French authorities to "sort out the situation and restore justice."

Except for Parajanov's "Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors," the Russian film festival also included a retrospective of films by Ukrainian director Larysa Shepitko. The Ukrainian embassy did not mention her in its address.

Larysa Shepitko was born in Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, occupied by Russian forces in May 2023. Since then, Russian troops have advanced, taking control of the nearby city of Avdiivka and the villages of Stepove and Lastochkyne.

Taras Shevchenko, Ukrainian poet and national hero
In nearly every village, town, and city across Ukraine today, you can spot some kind of monument to the 19th-century poet and artist Taras Shevchenko. Following Ukraine’s independence in 1991 and the Euromaidan Revolution in 2014, many of them replaced statues of 20th-century Bolshevik revolutionar…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.