Ukrainian embassy accuses Israel of pro-Russian position, Israel prepares response

The Ukrainian embassy in Israel accused the country of “close cooperation” with Russia in a statement published on June 25.

According to the embassy, the signs of Israel's pro-Russian position were almost no humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, several controversial interviews by the country’s Prime Minister Netanyahu, and recent “two rounds of high-level political negotiations with the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

In response, the Israeli Foreign Ministry plans to summon Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Kornichuk to reprimand the embassy's statement against Israel's policy regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, The Jerusalem Post wrote.

“There may be progress on humanitarian issues, but you can’t win a war with bandages and antibiotics. We have to have the ability to save people’s lives,” Kornichuk said, the Jerusalem Post reports.

In addition, the Ukrainian Embassy criticized the establishment of another Russian diplomatic mission in Jerusalem, which was called a "Big achievement.”

Earlier, Netanyahu said in an interview with The Jerusalem Post that it is important for Israel to “continue coordination with Russia to strike Iranian targets in Syria.”

The Israeli PM also added that Israel has “concerns that any systems that we give to Ukraine would be used against us because they could fall into Iranian hands and be used against us.”

"Most of the heads of governments of Western countries, when I explained this, they basically nod in agreement. They understand that Israel is in a different situation from any one of them."