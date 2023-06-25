Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukrainian embassy accuses Israel of pro-Russian position, Israel prepares response

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 26, 2023 12:04 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian embassy in Israel accused the country of “close cooperation” with Russia in a statement published on June 25.

According to the embassy, the signs of Israel's pro-Russian position were almost no humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, several controversial interviews by the country’s Prime Minister Netanyahu, and recent “two rounds of high-level political negotiations with the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

In response, the Israeli Foreign Ministry plans to summon Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Kornichuk to reprimand the embassy's statement against Israel's policy regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, The Jerusalem Post wrote.

“There may be progress on humanitarian issues, but you can’t win a war with bandages and antibiotics. We have to have the ability to save people’s lives,” Kornichuk said, the Jerusalem Post reports.

In addition, the Ukrainian Embassy criticized the establishment of another Russian diplomatic mission in Jerusalem, which was called a "Big achievement.”

Earlier, Netanyahu said  in an interview with The Jerusalem Post that it is important for Israel to “continue coordination with Russia to strike Iranian targets in Syria.”

The Israeli PM also added that Israel has “concerns that any systems that we give to Ukraine would be used against us because they could fall into Iranian hands and be used against us.”

"Most of the heads of governments of Western countries, when I explained this, they basically nod in agreement. They understand that Israel is in a different situation from any one of them."

Israel ambassador: ‘Anti-Israel voting in UN jeopardizes support for Ukraine’
Over the last few weeks, the question of Israeli support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia has returned to the spotlight. After many months of ambiguity and silence, rumors circulating in the media suggest that Israel, amid Russia’s ravaging brutality and its new alliance with Iran, secretly…
The Kyiv IndependentIllia Ponomarenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.