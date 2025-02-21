Ukrainian edtech company Headway joins global entrepreneur network Endeavor

This audio is created with AI assistance

Educational technology company Headway has become the first Ukraine-born business selected to join Endeavor, a global network of entrepreneurs, the company announced in a press release on Feb. 21.

The selection marks a milestone for Ukraine's tech sector, coming almost three years after Russia's full-scale invasion and following Endeavor's launch in the country in October 2024.

The membership gives Headway access to Endeavor's network of 2,800 entrepreneurs and potential funding through Endeavor Catalyst, the organization's investment fund that can invest up to $2 million in member companies.

"This is a powerful signal for Ukrainian startups: our companies are visible to the whole world and have a great chance of entering global markets," said Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, noting that Endeavor's network includes companies like Glovo, Amazon, and Netflix.

Headway, founded in 2019, develops educational applications focused on lifelong learning and has reached more than 130 million users worldwide. The company operates in over 170 countries, including the U.S. and the U.K.

"It's a mark of quality, as Endeavor brings together companies with a high level of trust — they all undergo a rigorous selection process," said Headway founder Anton Pavlovsky.

The organization evaluates approximately 5,000 companies annually, selecting only 80-90 for membership. Currently, Endeavor Ukraine is reviewing about 100 companies with Ukrainian roots for potential membership, with several already undergoing the selection process.

Vargha Moayed, who helped build UiPath into a $20 billion company and participated in Headway's evaluation, praised the company's track record. "Headway has proven success, having bootstrapped the company," Moayed said. "The company's leaders remain eager to scale the business further."

Sviatoslav Sviatnenko, Endeavor Ukraine's founding managing director, aims to select at least three companies with Ukrainian roots annually.

"For a long time, Ukraine's tech ecosystem remained somewhat isolated from international hubs, networks, and markets," Sviatnenko said. He added that Endeavor Catalyst might make its first investment in Ukraine in 2025.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Ukraine-Moldova American Enterprise Fund (UMAEF) supported Endeavor's launch in Ukraine. The organization's board includes Vital Laptenok, Flyer One Ventures general partner and Genesis co-founder, as chair.

Founded in 1997, Endeavor operates in 45 countries across Latin America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and the United States. The organization's portfolio companies generate $67 billion in revenue and provide 4.1 million jobs globally. One in six Endeavor portfolio companies has reached a $1 billion valuation.