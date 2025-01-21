Ukrainian drones reportedly attack Russian aviation plant in Smolensk

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian drone attack targeted the Smolensk Aviation Plant in western Russia overnight on Jan. 21, starting a fire at the facility, the independent news channel Astra reported.

Russian authorities confirmed a drone attack against Smolensk Oblast but made no mention of the plant. According to Russia's Defense Ministry, Russian air defenses intercepted 55 drones overnight, including 10 in Smolensk Oblast.

"Fallen drone debris caused fires on the ground and on the roofs. Windows of residential buildings were also damaged," Governor Vasily Anokhin said on his Telegram channel. The governor also warned against alleged "fake information and videos" appearing on social media regarding the drone attack.

At least two high-rise residential buildings were damaged as a result of the attack, the Russian Telegram channel Shot claimed. No casualties were reported.

The Ukrainian military did not comment on the claims, which could not be independently verified.

Smolensk lies less than 60 kilometers (around 35 miles) east of the Russia-Belarus border and some 270 kilometers (170 miles) north of Ukraine. The city's aviation plant is involved in the production and modernization of the Su-25 military aircraft, said Andrii Kovalenko, the counter-disinformation chief at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

The same night, an oil depot in the village of Lisky in Voronezh Oblast caught fire due to fallen drone debris, Governor Alexander Gusev said. Ukrainian drones previously attacked the facility on Jan. 16.

Ukrainian long-range drones regularly target Russian military and industrial facilities to undermine Moscow's ability to wage its full-scale war in Ukraine.