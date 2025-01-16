Ukrainian drones hit Russian oil depot in Voronezh Oblast, military claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian soldiers struck the Liskinskaya oil depot in Russia's Voronezh Oblast with drones overnight on Jan. 16, Ukraine's General Staff reported.

According to the military, the targeted oil depot stored fuel, which was used for the needs of the Russian army.

The statement came after Russian reports of the oil depot on fire in Voronezh Oblast.

The village of Liski in Voronezh Oblast lies over 150 kilometers (98 miles) east of the Ukrainian border.

In an attack conducted by the Special Operations Forces and other units of Ukraine's Defense Forces, at least three drones hit the facility, causing a large-scale fire, the General Staff said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

The attack comes amid an uptick in Ukraine’s drone operations targeting Russian energy infrastructure.

A Ukrainian drone strike also reportedly targeted a Russian gunpowder factory in the village of Kuzmino-Gat in Tambov Oblast overnight on Jan. 16.

Ukrainian forces have previously targeted military airfields, oil refineries, and ammunition depots in Voronezh Oblast.