Ukrainian drones hit Russian oil depot in Voronezh Oblast, military claims

by Kateryna Denisova January 16, 2025 2:52 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A Ukrainian drone operator pilots an attack drone on Feb. 21, 2024 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine. (Scott Peterson/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian soldiers struck the Liskinskaya oil depot in Russia's Voronezh Oblast with drones overnight on Jan. 16, Ukraine's General Staff reported.

According to the military, the targeted oil depot stored fuel, which was used for the needs of the Russian army.

The statement came after Russian reports of the oil depot on fire in Voronezh Oblast.

The village of Liski in Voronezh Oblast lies over 150 kilometers (98 miles) east of the Ukrainian border.

In an attack conducted by the Special Operations Forces and other units of Ukraine's Defense Forces, at least three drones hit the facility, causing a large-scale fire, the General Staff said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

The attack comes amid an uptick in Ukraine’s drone operations targeting Russian energy infrastructure.

A Ukrainian drone strike also reportedly targeted a Russian gunpowder factory in the village of Kuzmino-Gat in Tambov Oblast overnight on Jan. 16.

Ukrainian forces have previously targeted military airfields, oil refineries, and ammunition depots in Voronezh Oblast.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
UK PM Starmer visits Kyiv to sign '100 Year Partnership' with Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Kyiv on Jan. 16 amid an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital, where Starmer is set to sign a wide-ranging "100 Year Partnership" treaty, covering a number of areas including defense, energy, and trade.
