Ukraine attacks Russian oil depot, aviation plant, command post overnight, military says

Ukrainian forces struck the Liskinskaya oil depot in Russia's Voronezh Oblast, the Smolensk Aviation Plant, and a Russian command post in Donetsk Oblast overnight on Jan. 21, Ukraine's General Staff said.

The announcement comes as Russia's Defense Ministry reported intercepting 55 Ukrainian drones in a large-scale overnight strike, including 10 over Smolensk Oblast and six over Voronezh Oblast.

The Liskinskaya oil depot was targeted again after being hit by a Ukrainian drone attack on Jan. 16. In the most recent strike, Ukrainian drones hit fuel and lubricant tanks, starting a fire at the Rosneft-run facility, the General Staff reported.

An attack against the depot was confirmed by Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexander Gusev. The village of Liski, where the depot is located, lies around 140 kilometers (90 miles) north of Russia's border with Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast.

Another attack, carried out jointly by the Unmanned Systems Forces and the Special Operations Forces, hit the infrastructure of the Smolensk Aviation Plant, with explosions reported on the facility's territory, according to the General Staff.

Smolensk lies less than 60 kilometers (around 35 miles) east of the Russia-Belarus border and some 270 kilometers (170 miles) north of Ukraine. The city's aviation plant is involved in the production and modernization of the Su-25 military aircraft, said Andrii Kovalenko, the counter-disinformation chief at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

The Ukrainian military also reported a successful hit against a command post of Russia's 29th Combined Arms Army in the occupied Volnovakha in Donetsk Oblast.

"The consequences of the strike are being clarified," the General Staff said without specifying the weaponry used.

Ukrainian long-range drones regularly target Russian military and industrial facilities to undermine Moscow's ability to wage its full-scale war in Ukraine.