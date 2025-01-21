Skip to content
Ukraine attacks Russian oil depot, aviation plant, command post overnight, military says

by Martin Fornusek January 21, 2025 11:35 AM 2 min read
Footage that purports to show the Smolensk Aviation Plant in Smolensk Oblast, Russia, burning after a Ukrainian drone attack overnight on Jan. 21, 2025. (Andrii Kovalenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces struck the Liskinskaya oil depot in Russia's Voronezh Oblast, the Smolensk Aviation Plant, and a Russian command post in Donetsk Oblast overnight on Jan. 21, Ukraine's General Staff said.

The announcement comes as Russia's Defense Ministry reported intercepting 55 Ukrainian drones in a large-scale overnight strike, including 10 over Smolensk Oblast and six over Voronezh Oblast.

The Liskinskaya oil depot was targeted again after being hit by a Ukrainian drone attack on Jan. 16. In the most recent strike, Ukrainian drones hit fuel and lubricant tanks, starting a fire at the Rosneft-run facility, the General Staff reported.

An attack against the depot was confirmed by Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexander Gusev. The village of Liski, where the depot is located, lies around 140 kilometers (90 miles) north of Russia's border with Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast.

Another attack, carried out jointly by the Unmanned Systems Forces and the Special Operations Forces, hit the infrastructure of the Smolensk Aviation Plant, with explosions reported on the facility's territory, according to the General Staff.

Ukraine targets Russia’s industrial plants, ammunition depots in ‘massive’ strike overnight
Chemical plants, refineries, the Engels airbase, and other facilities in Russia were successfully targeted, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine told the Kyiv Independent.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy

Smolensk lies less than 60 kilometers (around 35 miles) east of the Russia-Belarus border and some 270 kilometers (170 miles) north of Ukraine. The city's aviation plant is involved in the production and modernization of the Su-25 military aircraft, said Andrii Kovalenko, the counter-disinformation chief at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

The Ukrainian military also reported a successful hit against a command post of Russia's 29th Combined Arms Army in the occupied Volnovakha in Donetsk Oblast.

"The consequences of the strike are being clarified," the General Staff said without specifying the weaponry used.

Ukrainian long-range drones regularly target Russian military and industrial facilities to undermine Moscow's ability to wage its full-scale war in Ukraine.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine hits 2 oil depots in Russia overnight; Zelensky sanctions top pro-Russian politicians
Key developments on Jan. 19: * Ukraine hits 2 oil depots in Russia overnight * Zelensky slaps sanctions on Ukraine’s top pro-Russian politicians * Lack of medical treatment, problems with unit transfers most common causes of appeals, new military ombudsman says * Ukrainian troops withdraw from,…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

9:25 PM

Arms procurement head should keep post, supervisory board says.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov planned to merge the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) and the State Logistics Operator (DOT) into one agency but changed his mind after a NATO statement said that the two agencies should be kept separate and two separate supervisory boards should be established.
4:50 PM

Putin congratulates Trump amid inauguration, signals readiness for talks.

This comes as reported peace proposals, including freezing the front lines, have been publicly rejected by Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that his country would begin peace negotiations if Kyiv agreed to withdraw from the four Ukrainian regions Moscow partly controls.
