Oil depot on fire in Russia's Voronezh region

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

An oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region caught fire following multiple drone strikes, regional governor Alexander Gusev said on Jan. 15.

No casualties were reported, according to Gusev. The Kyiv Independent is unable to immediately verify the reports.

Voronezh is located approximately 465 kilometers (289 miles) south of Moscow.

The attack comes amid an uptick in Ukraine’s drone operations targeting Russian energy infrastructure.

Overnight on Jan. 14, Ukraine carried out its "most massive" strike on Russian military and industrial facilities within a range of up to 1,100 kilometers (620 miles), according to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Targets included chemical plants, refineries, and ammunition depots at the Engels airbase, a source in Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent.

In response, Russia has continued missile strikes on Ukraine’s already battered energy network. On Jan. 15, explosions were reported in several Ukrainian oblasts. In Lviv Oblast, Andriy Sadovyi, city mayor, said Russian forces had "attacked the energy infrastructure of our region and Ukraine."

Later in the morning, Lviv Oblast officials said critical infrastructure facilities had been hit in two districts of the oblast but added there were no casualties.