News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Drone attack
Edit post

Ukrainian drones hit chemical plant in Russia's Tula Oblast, source says

by Asami Terajima November 9, 2024 2:25 PM 2 min read
A downed Shahed 136/131 drone at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 12, 2023. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian drones have struck the Aleksinsky chemical plant, which produces gunpowder and ammunition for the Russian military, in Russia's Tula Oblast, a source at the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent on Nov. 9.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 9 that Ukraine had attacked seven Russian regions – including Tula Oblast – with 50 drones. Moscow claimed that it had shot down all 50 drones, including two over Tula Oblast, which is located south of Moscow.

According to the SBU source, air alerts began at 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, and local residents started reporting explosions at 3 a.m.

"The destruction of weapons depots, military airfields and enterprises that are part of the Russian military-industrial complex reduces Russia's ability to terrorize our country,” the SBU source said.

Despite being limited to the use of long-range kamikaze drones, Kyiv has scored some spectacular success in recent weeks.

One of the largest explosions of the full-scale invasion saw, in the words of a Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) source, an ammunition warehouse "literally wiped off the face of the earth" in Tver Oblast last month.

This came just days after Ukraine confirmed attacks on two other arms depots, with the U.K. Defense Ministry saying that the combined strikes caused "the largest loss of ammunition" in Russia during its all-out war against Ukraine.

Kamyshin: Drone and missile deep strikes into Russia — Ukraine has know-how, needs money
Ukraine says it has the know-how to produce more much-needed drones as well as missiles for strikes deep into Russia, and all it needs is financial backing from Western allies. “We’ve got all the knowledge, we’ve got all the capabilities in place,” Alexander Kamyshin, advisor to President Volodymyr…
