Moscow claims shooting down 50 Ukrainian drones in 7 Russian regions overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia claimed on Nov. 9 that it shot down 50 Ukrainian drones in seven Russian regions overnight.

The claim comes as Ukraine, over the past several months, has intensified its efforts to strike deep into Russia using homemade drones, targeting arms depots, airfields, and oil refineries to weaken Russia's combat capabilities from a distance.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have thwarted Kyiv's "attempt" to target unidentified sites with drones in Bryansk, Kursk, Novgorod, Smolensk, Tula, Oryol, and Tver oblasts. It claimed that 28 drones were shot down over Bryansk Oblast just north of Ukraine.

Ukraine has not reacted to the Russian claim as of publication time.

Despite being limited to the use of long-range kamikaze drones, Kyiv has scored some spectacular success in recent weeks.

One of the largest explosions of the full-scale invasion saw, in the words of a Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) source, an ammunition warehouse "literally wiped off the face of the earth" in Tver Oblast last month.

This came just days after Ukraine confirmed attacks on two other arms depots, with the U.K. Defense Ministry saying that the combined strikes caused "the largest loss of ammunition" in Russia during its all-out war against Ukraine.