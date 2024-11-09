Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Drone attack
Moscow claims shooting down 50 Ukrainian drones in 7 Russian regions overnight

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 9, 2024 12:48 PM 2 min read
Illustrative image: An operator controls a reusable airstrike drone called Punisher made by the Ukrainian company UA Dynamics during a test in Kyiv region on August 11, 2023, amid Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia claimed on Nov. 9 that it shot down 50 Ukrainian drones in seven Russian regions overnight.

The claim comes as Ukraine, over the past several months, has intensified its efforts to strike deep into Russia using homemade drones, targeting arms depots, airfields, and oil refineries to weaken Russia's combat capabilities from a distance.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have thwarted Kyiv's "attempt" to target unidentified sites with drones in Bryansk, Kursk, Novgorod, Smolensk, Tula, Oryol, and Tver oblasts. It claimed that 28 drones were shot down over Bryansk Oblast just north of Ukraine.

Ukraine has not reacted to the Russian claim as of publication time.

Despite being limited to the use of long-range kamikaze drones, Kyiv has scored some spectacular success in recent weeks.

One of the largest explosions of the full-scale invasion saw, in the words of a Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) source, an ammunition warehouse "literally wiped off the face of the earth" in Tver Oblast last month.

This came just days after Ukraine confirmed attacks on two other arms depots, with the U.K. Defense Ministry saying that the combined strikes caused "the largest loss of ammunition" in Russia during its all-out war against Ukraine.

Ukraine expands long-range drone strikes target list, alcohol now on the menu
Ukraine faces a tricky dilemma as winter approaches. How can it disrupt an expected mass Russian missile campaign targeting the country’s infrastructure while simultaneously being barred from using Western-supplied weapons to strike deep inside Russia? Despite being limited to the use of long-ra…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

8:24 PM

Ukraine breaks air service agreement with Iran.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine's airspace has been closed to all flights due to the risk of Russian attacks. Once air service is restored, flights with Iran will not be resumed.
7:50 PM

Elon Musk joined recent Zelensky-Trump call, Axios reports.

Elon Musk, who has extensive influence on American politics, reportedly was on the line during the recent conversation between President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, saying he would continue to support Ukraine through his Starlink satellites.
