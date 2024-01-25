Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business
Edit post

Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bureau looks for 3 suspects in electricity seizure case

by Vladyslav Kudryk January 25, 2024 3:30 PM 1 min read
Transmission towers and power lines near a missile-damaged high-voltage electricity substation, operated by NPC Ukrenergo, in central Ukraine, on March 1, 2023. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) said on Jan. 24 that it was searching for three suspects in connection with the seizure of electricity from energy operator Ukrenergo and the legalization of the proceeds from its sale.

NABU said that those searched were the organizer of the scheme and private company director, Mykhailo Kiperman, the director of a Ukrenergo department, Dmytro Kondrashov, and the chairperson of the board of a commercial bank, Yulia Frolova.

Frolova chairs Alliance Bank, while Kiperman is arrested oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky's business partner.

The scheme, which allegedly caused Ukrenergo to suffer losses of over Hr 716 million ($19 million), was exposed by NABU and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) on Jan. 11.

The High Anti-Corruption Court ordered Kiperman's arrest in absentia on Jan. 24.

An audit of Ukraine's state-owned energy company Centrenergo completed in November found a number of financial discrepancies, as well as lengthy and unjustified delays in repair work for damaged energy infrastructure. The financial discrepancies amounted to Hr 5.5 billion ($146 million).

Corruption prevention agency to monitor Energoatom head over relative’s property purchases
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s investigation project Schemes reported on Dec. 21 that Kotin’s mother-in-law bought a house and land worth Hr 7 million ($183,000) near Kyiv and plots of land in Kyiv Oblast worth almost Hr 1 million ($26,260) during the full-scale war without having an official inc…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Vladyslav Kudryk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:13 PM

Ukraine's National Bank keeps interest rate at 15%.

"This decision is in line with the need to further maintain exchange rate stability and moderate inflation in 2024, and bring it to the target range of 5% ± 1 pp," NBU Board Chairman Andrii Pyshnyi told a briefing.
3:03 PM

Grenade explosion in Lviv Oblast injures 2.

Preliminary evidence suggested "that the explosion occurred as a result of the men's careless handling of a hand grenade, which they said they had found," the police said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:48 AM

Air Force on Il-76 crash: Russia seeks to discredit Ukraine.

"During the Jan. 24, 2024, massive Russian propaganda targets external audiences with a flow of fake news in an attempt to discredit Ukraine in front of the international community," Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote on his Telegram channel.
8:16 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 25. This number includes 950 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.