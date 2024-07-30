Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, 2024 Paris Olympics, Boxing, Ukraine, Sport
Edit post

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak reaches Olympic quarter-final

by Chris York July 30, 2024 11:21 PM 2 min read
Hungary's Pylyp Akilov (in blue) fights against Ukraine's Oleksandr Khyzhniak in the men's 80kg preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte on July 30, 2024 (Mohd Rafsan/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's Oleksandr Khyzhniak progressed to the quarter-finals of the men's middleweight boxing event at the Paris Olympics on July 30.

Khyzhniak defeated Ukrainian Pylyp Akilov, who represents Hungary, by a majority decision. He will face Brazil's Wanderley Pereira on Aug. 2.

This is Khyzhniak's second try at Olympic gold. He was forced to settle for silver during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Akilov was in Mariupol when Russia launched its all-out war, escaping the occupied city through Russia.

Akilov settled in Hungary, receiving a Hungarian passport a year later.

Elsewhere on July 30, Ukraine's Marta Kostiuk reached the tennis quarter-finals at the 2024 Olympics, beating Maria Sakkari of Greece in three sets.

Kostiuk won 4:6, 7:6, 6:4, and will play Croatia's Donna Vekich in the next round on July 31.
But there was disappointment for Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, who failed to progress to the quarter-finals.

She was beaten by Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, losing 6:7, 6:2, 4:6.
Ukraine won its first medal of the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 29, when fencer Olga Kharlan took bronze in the women's individual saber event.

In a fiercely contested match, the 33-year-old beat South Korea's Choi Se-bin 15-14.
Kharlan made her way to the Olympic semi-finals, beating Japan's Shihomi Fukushima, Azerbaijan's Anna Bashta, and Hungary's Anna Marton before losing to France's Sarah Balzer.

The bronze makes her Ukraine's equal-most decorated Olympian in history by number of medals, and the first Ukrainian to win medals in four separate Games.

Ukrainian athletes who will never have a chance to compete at the Olympics
Audiences from across the world tuning into the Olympics kicking off with this Friday’s opening ceremony in Paris should, as they enjoy the show, be conscious of why Ukraine will not be fully represented this summer – and at future athletic competitions. Among the tens of thousands of Ukrainians ki…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Chris York
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.