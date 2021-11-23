Ukrainian banks’ net profits up by 47% in first 10 months of 2021

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, the country’s solvent banks made a combined Hr 58.4 billion in net profits from January through October, compared to Hr 39.8 billion in the same period last year.

The banks’ total revenues for the first 10 months of 2021 increased by 4% to Hr 217.8 billion compared to the same period last year. Their expenses fell by 6% to Hr 159.4 billion.

In October alone, banks earned Hr 6.9 billion in net profit. In October of last year, total earnings amounted to Hr 2.2 billion.