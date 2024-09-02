The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
News Feed, Ukrainian athletes, 2024 Paris Paralympics, Sports, Ukraine
Edit post

Ukrainian athletes win 8 medals on day 5 of Paralympics

by Sonya Bandouil September 3, 2024 1:18 AM 1 min read
Ihor Tsvetov became one of the two Ukrainians who won gold on the fifth day of the 2024 Paralympics. (Getty Images/Ezra Shaw)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

On the fifth day of the 2024 Paralympic Games, Ukrainian athletes secured 8 medals.

The team currently has a total of 35 medals, including five gold, twelve silver, and eighteen bronze.

Denys Ostapchenko and Ihor Tsvetov brought home gold for Ukraine, with Ostapchenko winning in the 50-meter backstroke (S3 class) and Tsvetov triumphing in the 100-meter (T35 class).

Andrii Trusov secured silver in the 400-meter freestyle (S7 class), while Ilya Yaremenko also earned silver in the 50-meter freestyle (S13 class).

Bronze medals were won by Serhii Palamarchuk in the 50-meter backstroke (S3 class), Oleksiy Virchenko in the 50-meter freestyle (S13 class), Oleksandr Lytvynenko in the long jump (T36 class), and Zoya Ovsii in the discus throw (F51 class).

In 2024, Ukraine sent a team of 140 athletes to compete in 17 out of 22 Paralympic sports, marking the highest number of sports Ukraine has ever participated in at the Paralympics.

Ukraine secured a spot in the top 10 of the 2024 Paralympics standings after earning two gold medals on the fifth day, bringing their total medal count to the fifth-highest overall. China leads the medal count with 87 medals, including 43 gold.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
