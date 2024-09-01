Ukraine wins third gold at Paralympics

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine won its third gold at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris on Sept. 1, after Mykhailo Serbin came first in the 100-meter backstroke.

Serbin, who is 20 years old and from Kharkiv Oblast, won in the S11 class, which is for swimmers who are blind.

Another Ukrainian swimmer, Danylo Chufarov, won the bronze medal, and Czech swimmer David Kratochvil won the silver medal.

Earlier on Sept. 1, Ukrainian athlete Oksana Zubkovska won a gold medal in the T12 long jump event.

Ukraine also won a medal on Sept. 1 for the first time in boccia, a ball sport designed for people with cerebral palsy, after Artem Kolinko placed third in the B4 class event.

In 2024, Ukraine sent a team of 140 athletes to compete in 17 out of 22 Paralympic sports, marking the highest number of sports Ukraine has ever participated in at the Paralympics.