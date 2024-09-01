The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, 2024 Paris Paralympics, Ukrainian athletes, Sports
Edit post

Ukrainian athletes win 11 medals on day 3 of Paralympics

by Olena Goncharova September 1, 2024 6:50 AM 2 min read
(FROM L) Silver medallist Ukraine's swimmer Andrii Trusov, Gold medallist Argentine's swimmer Inaki Basiloff and Bronze medallist Ukraine's swimmer Yevhenii Bohodaiko celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM7 gold Final at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games on Aug. 31, 2024. (Julien De Rosa / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

On the third day of the 2024 Paralympic Games, Ukrainian athletes secured 11 medals, including a historic bronze in table tennis. The victories in swimming, athletics, and cycling have bolstered Ukraine's standing among the top competitors.

The team currently has a total of 19 medals, including one gold, nine silver, and nine bronze.

In 2024, Ukraine sent a team of 140 athletes to compete in 17 out of 22 Paralympic sports, marking the highest number of sports Ukraine has ever participated in at the Paralympics.

Viktor Didukh and Iryna Shynkaryova made history by earning Ukraine's first-ever Paralympic medal in mixed doubles table tennis, securing a bronze in the XD17 class. In the shot put F12 class, Volodymyr Ponomarenko, and Roman Danyliuk claimed silver and bronze, marking the first time two Ukrainians have shared the podium in this event.

Yegor Dementiev captured silver on the cycling track, while swimmer Yaroslav Denysenko took bronze in the 100-meter backstroke in the S12 class. Anna Stetsenko added a silver in the 100-meter backstroke and a bronze in the 400-meter freestyle, both in the S12 class. Anton Kol earned his second Paralympic medal with a bronze in the 50-meter backstroke in the S1 class.

Andrii Trusov and Yevhenii Bohodaiko secured silver and bronze, respectively, in the 200-meter medley in the SM7 class. Marina Piddubna rounded out the day with a bronze medal in the 50-meter freestyle in the S11 class.

Ukrainian swimmers win first 4 medals at Paris Paralympics
Ukrainian athletes have won four medals, two silver and two bronze, at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games on Aug. 29.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:40 PM

Russian attack on Chasiv Yar kills 5.

Russian shelling struck a home and a high-rise building. Five men, aged 24-38, were killed as a result of the attack, said Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.