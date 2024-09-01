Ukrainian athletes win 11 medals on day 3 of Paralympics

This audio is created with AI assistance

On the third day of the 2024 Paralympic Games, Ukrainian athletes secured 11 medals, including a historic bronze in table tennis. The victories in swimming, athletics, and cycling have bolstered Ukraine's standing among the top competitors.

The team currently has a total of 19 medals, including one gold, nine silver, and nine bronze.

In 2024, Ukraine sent a team of 140 athletes to compete in 17 out of 22 Paralympic sports, marking the highest number of sports Ukraine has ever participated in at the Paralympics.

Viktor Didukh and Iryna Shynkaryova made history by earning Ukraine's first-ever Paralympic medal in mixed doubles table tennis, securing a bronze in the XD17 class. In the shot put F12 class, Volodymyr Ponomarenko, and Roman Danyliuk claimed silver and bronze, marking the first time two Ukrainians have shared the podium in this event.

Yegor Dementiev captured silver on the cycling track, while swimmer Yaroslav Denysenko took bronze in the 100-meter backstroke in the S12 class. Anna Stetsenko added a silver in the 100-meter backstroke and a bronze in the 400-meter freestyle, both in the S12 class. Anton Kol earned his second Paralympic medal with a bronze in the 50-meter backstroke in the S1 class.

Andrii Trusov and Yevhenii Bohodaiko secured silver and bronze, respectively, in the 200-meter medley in the SM7 class. Marina Piddubna rounded out the day with a bronze medal in the 50-meter freestyle in the S11 class.