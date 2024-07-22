Ukraine's U-19 national football team advances to UEFA Under-19 Championship semifinals

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s U-19 national football team secured a hard-fought 3:2 victory against Italy, the reigning European Champions, in a crucial Group A match of EURO 2024.



Following the results of this match, the Ukrainian team advanced to the semifinals.



Ukraine initially took the lead but conceded two goals before equalizing in the 54th minute and scoring a decisive penalty in the 75th minute.



Despite tying their previous group stage matches against Northern Ireland and Norway, the Ukrainian team managed to advance with this crucial win.



This victory ensures their participation in the U-20 World Cup 2025 in Chile.



The FIFA U-20 World Cup is a biennial football championship for men's national teams composed of players under the age of 20.