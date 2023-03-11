Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine’s special forces destroy 2 military watchtowers in Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 12, 2023 1:04 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The special forces unit of Ukraine’s military intelligence, Kraken, announced on March 11 that it had destroyed two Murom military watchtowers in Russia's Bryansk and Kursk regions close to Ukraine's border.

A video published by Kraken shows the watchtowers being destroyed with anti-tank guided missiles.

One watchtower was located in the village of Krupets in Kursk Oblast, about seven kilometers away from Ukraine’s border. The other watchtower was destroyed in the village of Troebortnoe in Bryansk Oblast, three kilometers away from the border.

The Murom watchtowers conducted surveillance 15 kilometers deep into Ukrainian territory, according to the military.

The Kraken unit also reported on March 5 that it had destroyed another Russian military watchtower in Bryansk Oblast with a kamikaze drone.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
