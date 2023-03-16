Ukrainian forces destroy military watchtower in Russia
March 6, 2023 1:07 am
Kraken, a Ukrainian special forces unit, reported on March 5 that it had destroyed a Russian military watchtower in Bryansk Oblast with a kamikaze drone.
The watchtower was used by Russian border guards to monitor part of the Ukrainian border.
A video published by Kraken shows the tower being destroyed on the second attempt.
It is unclear exactly when exactly the tower was destroyed.
