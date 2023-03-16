Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Ukrainian forces destroy military watchtower in Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 6, 2023 1:07 am
Share

Kraken, a Ukrainian special forces unit, reported on March 5 that it had destroyed a Russian military watchtower in Bryansk Oblast with a kamikaze drone. 

The watchtower was used by Russian border guards to monitor part of the Ukrainian border. 

A video published by Kraken shows the tower being destroyed on the second attempt. 

It is unclear exactly when exactly the tower was destroyed. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK