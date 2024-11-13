Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Pavlo Vovk, Corruption, Courts, Anti-corruption
Edit post

Notorious Ukrainian judge temporarily suspended from justice administration

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 13, 2024 9:48 PM 1 min read
Pavlo Vovk, Judge of the liquidated Kyiv District Administrative Court (OASK). (Pavlo Vovk/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Former judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court (OASK) Pavlo Vovk was temporarily suspended from the administration of justice on Nov. 13 after the decision of the High Council of Justice.

The High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine recognized Vovk as having failed to prove his ability to administer justice in the Administrative Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court earlier this year.

Vovk's suspension will remain in effect until the High Council of Justice dismisses the judge or the Third Disciplinary Chamber of the body that suspended the judge reverses its decision, the statement read.

The Third Disciplinary Chamber unanimously decided on Vovk's future dismissal, according to the Dejure Foundation.

Vovk has become a symbol of injustice, lawlessness, and impunity in Ukraine. Cases against him have been blocked and sabotaged by prosecutors, investigators, and courts for several years.

Vovk and other judges of his court have been charged with usurpation of power, obstruction of justice, organized crime, and abuse of authority.

In December 2022, the parliament voted on liquidating the Kyiv District Administrative Court, whose chairman, Vovk, had previously been subject to U.S. personal sanctions. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the document, making it effective.

Why did Ukraine’s prosecutor general resign, and who will replace him?
The formal reason for Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin’s resignation on Oct. 22 was the ongoing major corruption scandal involving hundreds of prosecutors who obtained disability benefits, including financial support, the ability to evade the military draft and leave the country at will. A crucial…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:31 PM

Putin cuts payments for wounded in war against Ukraine.

The current maximum amount of compensation is 3 million rubles (nearly $29,000), but the severity of the injury is not considered for its allocation. The change approved by Putin classifies injuries into three categories.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.