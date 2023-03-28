Military: Russia's activity in Ukraine's south declines

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's combat activity in Ukraine's south has decreased as its troops have lost many warehouses and can't arrange resupply of weapons and ammunition, Ukraine's Southern Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said on national television on March 28.

"The enemy can't bring in the equipment, even mortars, due to our units having successfully destroyed (Russia's) combat positions, and the storm (on the Black Sea) does not allow free movement," said Humeniuk, as cited by Ukrainska Pravda publication.

According to Humeniuk, Russian forces haven't shelled the area of the Dnipro-Bug estuary for three days in a row. The estuary is located on the Black Sea coast in Mykolaiv Oblast and is separated from the sea by the Russian-occupied Kinburn Spit and Cape of Ochakiv.

Russia's logistics on southern frontline positions have been seriously undermined, Ukraine's military spokeswoman added.

Russian troops also reportedly lost many artillery and jet installations and cannot now place them as close to the Ukrainian positions as they could before.