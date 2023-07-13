Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Edit post

Military confirms strike on Russian base in occupied Berdiansk, reportedly killing Russian lieutenant general

by Dinara Khalilova July 13, 2023 1:15 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces has confirmed the July 11 strike on a local hotel turned into Russian military barracks in occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

According to the General Staff, Russian forces have been actively transporting the bodies of killed soldiers from the hotel called Dune to local morgues.

Russian and Ukrainian sources alleged that the strike killed Russia's Lieutenant General Oleg Tsokov, which was later confirmed by Andrey Gurulev, a Russian lawmaker and former commander of the 58th Army.

Russia's Defense Ministry hasn't commented on these reports. Ukraine's military also didn't mention anything about Tsokov's death.

According to the independent Russian media outlet Meduza, Tsokov held the post of deputy commander of Russia's Southern Military District.

His appointment was not officially announced, but it could explain why Tsokov appeared in Berdiansk, despite his 144 division fighting in Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast, Meduza wrote.

Attacks in Russian-occupied territories have become more frequent in recent months in what is likely part of Ukraine's counteroffensive, now underway in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.

Macron: France to send long-range missiles to Ukraine
France will transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine to support its ongoing counteroffensive, French President Emmanuel Macron said at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
